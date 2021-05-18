UPS hiring at Memphis, Nashville facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPS announced plans Tuesday to hire more than 50 employees in the Memphis area and more than 100 in the Nashville area, according to a news release.

Positions include permanent and part-time package handling positions.

The release says part-time positions are available on multiple shifts.

Positions offer healthcare, pension and tuition benefits, as well as discounted stock purchase opportunities, the release says.

Pay can be up to $17 an hour depending on the shift, location and position, the release says.

UPS is currently hiring at the Oakhaven facility at 3675 Swinnea Road in Memphis.

They are also hiring at two Nashville-area locations, at 3205 Whites Creek Pike and 705 Massman Drive in Nashville.

