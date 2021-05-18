Woman injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a report of a shooting on North Fairgrounds Street near downtown Jackson.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday afternoon, and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

Her current condition is unknown.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.