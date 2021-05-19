2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,445 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,445.

Those new patients range in age from 16-years-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,798 (59.4%)

38301: 3,401 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 234 (2%)

38392: 85 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.4%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,099 (27.1%)

White: 5,013 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 268 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 211 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,799 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,398 (55.9%)

Male: 4,988 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,127 (97.2%)

Not recovered: 19 (0.2%)

Better: 32 (0.3%)

Unknown: 34 (0.3%)

Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,312 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,953 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,666 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,643 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,665 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,320 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 736 (6.4%)

80+: 467 (4.1%)

Unknown: 96 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.