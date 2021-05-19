Darryl Worley, Cody Nance host meet-and-greet in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — Darryl Worley and Cody Nance hosted a meet-and-greet at Trolinger’s BBQ in Paris, talking about upcoming events in West Tennessee.

1/2

2/2



“If they’re looking to get out of the house and have a good time, they need to come to this one here because it’s going be a throwdown,” Worley said.

The first event is the annual Tennessee River Jam, a four day festival on the water.

“The River Jam is going to be taking place at the Kentucky Lake, and it’s going to be four nights of good concert action. We’ll have some great entertainment obviously. Darryll Worley, Diamond Rio,” Nance said.

Live music and other fun activities will be taking place at the River Jam.

“I’m excited about the River Jam. I’m going to have a mechanical bull out there, and watching people ride the mechanical bull,” Nance said.

The second event is PBR in Paris, a professional bull riding event organized by Nance himself. The event will be hosted at the Henry County Fairgrounds.

“The 17th through the 20th for the River Jam, and the PBR in Paris is July 2 and 3,” Nance said.

Tickets for both events are still available and can be found on their websites.

“All you West Tennesseans, if you’re looking for some good summer fun, Paris is the place to find it,” Nance said.

Both events will be taking place in Henry County.