Dyersburg police investigating six shootings

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says there have been six shootings in four days, leaving residents concerned and police looking for answers.

It started Sunday morning, when police responded to a call in the Wilson Circle area, on the west end of Dyersburg.

A man told investigators that a group of armed men chased him near Tucker Circle and shot at him.

He was able to run away from them, and investigators were able to recover shell casings. Just an hour later, officers responded to another report of a shooting on Tucker Circle.

Neighbors said they pulled up to their house, heard gunshots, and saw a neighbor’s light go out. Police say no one was injured.

Residents showed WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Clint Eiland some of the bullet holes from the shots fired. However, they declined to speak on camera.

At 5:15 a.m., another shooting was reported by an officer patrolling the area around Tucker Circle and Wilson Circle area. Police found casings in the area, but no victims.

According to police, they don’t believe all three shootings are related. They believe the second is not connected.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a shooting was reported on Hornbrook Street, just one mile from the first three shootings.

A home was struck 12 times by gunfire. Police say that, once again, there were no injuries.

Then at 2:30 p.m. the same day, police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the Parks Thurmond area, right by Tucker Circle.

A 20-year-old victim from Weakley County was found at the scene. They were transported to a Memphis area hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Police also confirmed that there was another shooting Wednesday at 3:15 a.m., and it was in the Hornbrook area.

That is a total of six shootings in a single week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 285-1212, or Crimestoppers at (731) 285-8477.