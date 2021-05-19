House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to the Senate as Republicans have increasingly lined up against the bipartisan investigation and aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump.

Democrats say the commission is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year.