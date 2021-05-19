Jackson State programs offer guidance, aid to African-American freshmen

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two programs are helping African-American freshmen through their first classes at Jackson State.

The two programs, Quest and Journey, is helping students kickoff their college careers.

The programs offer online class resources, study tips and more, according to Jackson State.

First-generation college student Kelan Jones says Quest was there to help after he came to Jackson State to play basketball.

“We had each other’s backs,” Jones said. “If someone from the group was having trouble with finances or food, we were there to help. No one was left out.”

Jackson State says those interested in the programs can apply on their website.

The college says the Quest program is for men, and the Journey program is for women.

For more information, you can also call Joretta Ellison at (731) 424-3520 with the extension “50318” or by email at jellison9@jscc.edu.