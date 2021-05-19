Le Bonheur, UT Health Sciences participating in pediatric antibody trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis are enrolling pediatric volunteers in a clinical trial for a COVID-19 antibody treatment, according to a news release.

The release says volunteers should be children and adolescents up to 18-years-old. The trial will look at how these volunteers respond to Regeneron’s investigational antibody treatment REGEN-COV, the release says.

The treatment has been approved for emergency use, according to the release.

Recruitment of patients quickly after their first positive COVID-19 test is critical, the release syas.

