Local fair brings fun attractions to the Atwood community

CARROLL CO. — The Clay Hill race track is bringing all the fun for many people in the Atwood community.

On Wednesday, fair-goers came out to enjoy lots of food, rides and games. They were also able to check out the largest traveling sideshow, “World of Wonder.”

One of the featured talents, Tommy Breen says this is his first time showcasing at the Tri County fair, with plenty of live acts for families.

“It’s a family show, its a free show. With 10 live acts to entertain you, we have sword swallowing, fire eating, a strong woman, human blockhead, everything that is weird and wild we’ve got it inside the circus tent,” said Breen.

A snow cone and cotton candy are some of the treats you can enjoy at the Tri County fair.

Owner Phil Colwell says, with all the attractions the fair is offering, he hopes people leave with smiles on their faces.

“The Tri County fair is in its second year and we’re offering really a lot of things. The rides tonight and tomorrow night, for $15 dollar wristbands, you can ride all night for as long as you want and as long as your stomach can handle it,” said Colwell.

The Tri County fair is located at the Clay Hill race track on Rimmer Road off Highway 70-79 near Atwood.

The fair will be open until Saturday May 22nd from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. each night.