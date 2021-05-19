Shiloh Battlefield to present cannon firing demonstrations

SHILOH, Tenn. — Cannon firing demonstrations return to Shiloh Battlefield this Memorial Day Weekend.

“The sound of cannon fire will again rumble across Shiloh Battlefield throughout the weekend of May 29th and 30th,” Superintendent Allen Etheridge said.

Demonstrations will be presented by park volunteers — dressed in period uniforms — in the open area south of the park’s visitor center.

The Shiloh Cannon Crew will fire a reproduction six-pounder Field Piece. And, visitors will be introduced to the proper drill, ammunition and equipment used by Civil War artillerists.

“These period correct firing demonstrations allow the public an opportunity to use their imaginations and visualize the immense destruction a cannon could deliver,” Etheridge said.

There will be nine demonstrations held over the weekend.

Saturday, May 29 10 a.m. 11 a.m. 12 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30 11 a.m. 12 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m.



Each demonstration lasts about 20 minutes and includes two cannon firings.

All demonstrations are free and open to the public. Also, there’s no mask requirement for vaccinated visitors in open spaces.

For more information, call the visitor center at (731) 689-5696 or visit their website.

