Tennessee Dept. of Education releases plans for $4.2 billion in COVID relief funding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced plans for the state’s nearly $4.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds, according to a news release.
The department of education also plans to develop more grant opportunities and resources for school districts, teachers, students and families across the state.
The funding is expected to be used for the following:
- $120.7 million for the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and Reading 360
- $170.5 million for the Tennessee Learning Loss and Student Acceleration Act
- $35 million to support math textbook adoptions across the state for the 2022-2023 school year.
- $32 million for teaching and learning online resources and district improvements
- $32.6 million for innovative high schools and advanced courses
- $17.8 million for mental health support
- $56.5 million for K-12 open-source readiness coursework and statewide professional development
- $21 million in programs to support the educator pipeline, including the Tennessee Department of Education’s Grow Your Own program.