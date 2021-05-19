UPDATE: Jackson police apprehend suspect in deadly midtown shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police have apprehended the suspect in the deadly shooting that took the life of woman in the 300 block of North Fairgrounds.

On May 18th, at approximately 3:40 PM officers of the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Fairgrounds St. for a shooting. Responding officers located one victim who was suffering from gunshot injuries.

The gunshot victim, Grace McDonald, 36 was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital were she later died.

Jackson Police do not believe the incident was a random act of violence but a targeted act of violence. The suspect’s name will be released after he has been arraigned.

The investigation is ongoing and Jackson police ask anyone with information to please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers.