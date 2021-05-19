Warm & Mild Weather Moving in, The Heat is on this Weekend!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for May 19th:

Rain showers are NOT expected to return to West Tennessee until the middle of next week at the earliest. Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday and some of us could hit the 90° mark for the first time in 2021 this weekend. The heat is likely to continue into next week as well. Catch the latest details on which days we are expecting sunny skies and more on your complete forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with winds staying light out of the southeast. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid to upper 60s and rain showers are not expected.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny and dry weather is expected as we finish the work week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s. It will be a bit humid and overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds will stay out of the south typically between 5-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

The hottest weather of 2021 will be here this weekend with everyone making it into the upper 80s and some of us could hit that 90° mark for the first time in 2021. It will be humid and the winds are expected to be light as well so it will be hot and sticky. Be prepared for the heat if you are going to be working or planning to exercise outdoors this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat is expected to continue into next week with a chance of hitting the 90° again for Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks to remain sunny for the most part and some clouds could move back in during the second half of the day on Tuesday. Rain showers and thunderstorms could return in the middle of week and temperatures are likely to cool some as we head into the second half of the week as well.

