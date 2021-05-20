9 charged following drug investigation in Decatur County

1/9 Cory Tubbs Cory Tubbs

2/9 Courtney Brewer Courtney Brewer

3/9 Elizabeth Cunningham Elizabeth Cunningham

4/9 Glen Smith Glen Smith

5/9 Jeff Cunningham Jeff Cunningham



6/9 Nancy Richardson Nancy Richardson

7/9 Richard Haynes Richard Haynes

8/9 Samantha Lee Samantha Lee

9/9 Tyson Wiltse Tyson Wiltse



















DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Nine people are facing charges following a nine month investigation into drug trafficking in Decatur County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began in mid-August 2020, with investigators determining that several individuals involved in the investigation lived in the northern end of Decatur County.

Investigators used confidential informants and undercover purchases to buy methamphetamine from the individuals, as well as surveillance and traffic stops, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, several of the individuals were indicted in “Operation Holladay Harvest,” according to the release.

Five of those individuals were arrested on Wednesday, May 19. Two others were in the custody of other agencies, and two more remain at large, the release says.

Investigators also made four additional arrests, and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications, two guns, a stolen 28-foot camper, a vehicle, an a large amount of money.

Those indicted are:

Jeff Cunningham: charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Cunningham: charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Tyson Wiltse: charged with four counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nancy Richardson: three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Samantha Lee: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of schedule I with intent to sell, possession of schedule III with intent to sell, possession of schedule IV with intent to sell, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Brewer: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug parapheranlia.

Glen Smith: simple possession of marijuana.

Cory Tubbs: theft of property over $2,500 and driving charges.

All nine individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, according to the release.

