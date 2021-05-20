Bo’s Extravaganza coming to West Tennessee

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A three day extravaganza is coming to West Tennessee.

Bo’s Extravaganza, hosted by several organizations in Benton County, will include concerts, car shows, and a boat parade.

Special guests include John Schneider from Dukes of Hazzard and Keith Burns. Friday night’s will be located at the Birdsong Drive-in Theater in Camden.

Schneider and other local musicians will perform, as well as a showing of Schneider’s movie, Stand on It.

Benton County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Bonie Curtin says the main goal for the event is to get the community together.

Curtin says Schneider hopes to convey that goal.

“Him and his wife are very community oriented. One of the things that I love about them is when they came out here a few months back, their main vision was bringing the community together,” Curtin said.

The event will continue Saturday and Sunday with a car show and a boat parade.