Carroll County man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Carroll County man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography.

William Farrell Russell, 47, was sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney says Russell was found to have sent child porn to an undercover investigator in July of 2016 under the username “funfortaboo.”

The release says that investigators executed a search warrant on Russell’s home in Cedar Grove in that same month.

There they found the cell phone used to send the child porn, as well as online cloud storage account with images and videos of child sexual abuse, according to the release.

He was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison with a lifetime of supervised release, according to the release.

There is no parole in the federal system.