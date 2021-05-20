General Sales Manager – Myrtle Beach, SC
WFXB is looking for a General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. You will also increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our linear TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our clients. You will demonstrate the ability to…
Organize and direct local sales department
Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively
Operate alongside Digital Sales staff
Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets
Build and maintain client relationships
Be the internal authority on sales and research program
Develop new business for the station working with Account Executives.
Be the leader training and motivation of the sales team
Understand and interface with traffic systems personnel to efficiently manage air time inventory Conduct regular sales training for local sales team
Valid driver’s license and good driving record required
Required skills are:
Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel
Advanced oral and written communication skills
Minimum 5 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.
To apply please send your resume via e-mail to aball@wfxb.com or Mail your resume to:
WFXB FOX TV
Attention: Alan Ball
3364 Huger Street
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer