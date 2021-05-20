General Sales Manager – Myrtle Beach, SC

WFXB is looking for a General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. You will also increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our linear TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our clients. You will demonstrate the ability to…

Organize and direct local sales department

Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively

Operate alongside Digital Sales staff

Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets

Build and maintain client relationships

Be the internal authority on sales and research program

Develop new business for the station working with Account Executives.

Be the leader training and motivation of the sales team

Understand and interface with traffic systems personnel to efficiently manage air time inventory Conduct regular sales training for local sales team

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required

Required skills are:

Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel

Advanced oral and written communication skills

Minimum 5 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to aball@wfxb.com or Mail your resume to:

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Alan Ball

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer