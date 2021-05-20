General Sales Manager – Myrtle Beach, SC

WBBJ Staff

WFXB is looking for a General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. You will also increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our linear TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our clients. You will demonstrate the ability to… 

Organize and direct local sales department 

Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively 

Operate alongside Digital Sales staff 

Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets 

Build and maintain client relationships 

Be the internal authority on sales and research program 

Develop new business for the station working with Account Executives. 

Be the leader training and motivation of the sales team 

Understand and interface with traffic systems personnel to efficiently manage air time inventory Conduct regular sales training for local sales team 

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required 

Required skills are: 

Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel 

Advanced oral and written communication skills 

Minimum 5 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred. 

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to aball@wfxb.com or Mail your resume to: 

WFXB FOX TV 

Attention: Alan Ball 

3364 Huger Street 

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer 

Categories: Job Spot
