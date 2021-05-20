Jackson students celebrate end of challenging school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Rose Hill are celebrating their last day of school. But just a few months ago, playing like this wouldn’t have been possible.

“We did it. We completed a year in the middle of a pandemic,” said Rose Hill’s Principal Mia Moore.

The school year didn’t even start until late September — more than a month past the usual start date.

And students were on a staggered schedule, going to school two days a week.

And at one point, Rose Hill had over 30 students out due to COVID.

“You just keep going,” Moore said. “Yes, things will happen. Yes, there will be unexpected circumstances. But you show grace, you continue to love your people, love them through whatever it is they’re going through, and put forth your best effort and try to make things happen for the betterment of our students.”

Moore says this school year has brought some good changes as well. She says the Jackson-Madison County School System is on its way to becoming a 1-1 school district.

“We’re stepping into the future,” Moore said.

A 1-1 school means every student will have their own tablet or laptop.

“It allows us to have virtual days,” Moore explained. “It allows students, who might have to be out for multiple reasons, to still be able to access their teachers and the instruction in their classrooms.”

And in all the challenges of this year, Principal Mia Moore says their school still saw ways to show grace, stay flexible, and work together. And now, they can get ready for next school year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more smiling faces. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Moore said.

The next school year for Jackson-Madison County Schools starts August 2.

