Jackson Symphony brings music to downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony was on the move again Thursday evening, with their brass quintet popping up a mobile stage in Chester County.

The group played at the Chester County Courthouse lawn in downtown Henderson. Attendees were able to enjoy music on a sunny day, and it was entirely free.

The event was sponsored by the Henderson Arts Commission.

Arts Commission President Jason Bramblett says when they first heard about this concert, they jumped on the opportunity.

“We heard about it last year through COVID, and I’ve been meeting with the Symphony to try to get them here to Henderson, and we think this is a wonderful event and we are excited to bring this to Henderson,” Bramblett said.

The quintet played several pieces, including songs from West Side Story and the Beatles.

Jackson Symphony Executive Director Sherry Freeman says these concerts are a great way to get the community together while staying COVID-friendly.

“This has just been a wonderful way to introduce people to the Symphony, to kind of let people see what we do and what we are about. It’s been a great opportunity for our musicians to have work during this pandemic year,” Freeman said.

The mobile concerts came from battling the constraints of the pandemic, and now Freeman says the event has become a success.

They have even booked more concerts than originally planned.

“When we first started this this year, we had hoped to have maybe five neighborhood concerts. We’re going to end this year with having had 20 of those, and we are already booking concerts into next fall,” Freeman said.

If you missed the Symphony on Thursday, Bramblett says there will be another concert on June 24 in downtown Henderson.

If you would like to schedule a concert with the Symphony, click here.

You can also reach the Symphony at (731) 427-6440.