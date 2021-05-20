JMCSS updates progress on community projects

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board is moving forward with four projects throughout the district.

Those projects are the Jackson Academic STEAM Academy, the JMCSS Teaching and Learning Center, Pope School K-8, and a multipurpose stadium, according to a news release.

Federal funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER 2.0, allowed the school system to begin several of these projects, including transforming the former Malesus Elementary School to become the physical facility for JASA, the release says.

“As the second largest system in West Tennessee, Jackson-Madison County has the fiscal capacity to improve several areas of need. What you’re seeing now is a joint effort from the school system and local government to apply the strategic application needed to address long- standing needs. The CommUNITY project will impact academic and economic outcomes,” Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said in the release.

JMCSS Board members have also approved to request $770,000 from the Madison County Commission to design a new Pope School.

“Building a new school for Pope K-8, coupled with the other items in the CommUNITY project, will give us the best leverage to help our students succeed in academics, athletics and the arts. It’s an exciting time for JMCSS,” said Board chairman James “Pete” Johnson.