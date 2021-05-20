New federal program could save families money on internet

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new federally funded program could help you or your family save some money.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit program — the EBB — has nearly $3.2 billion to assist residents in covering the cost of their internet.

The program was created in December, but is just now rolling out to states across the nation.

A long list of companies in the area are involved with the program, including TEC, Jackson Energy Authority, and more. For TEC, their number of applicants is fairly low.

“Today, it’s a little over a dozen. It’s just getting started, word is getting out. Those early numbers are just that,” Devin Simmons, Vice President for TEC.

The program provides a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households.

“The coverage, or the benefit itself, would more than greatly cover or support whatever their current rate is,” Simmons said.

Eligible households can also receive a one time discount of $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

However, that offer is more dependent on the provider you have, so you will have to reach out to them specifically for details.

You might be wondering what the eligibility guidelines are. All you need to do is meet one of the criteria.

It includes if you meet a certain income requirement, if your child is eligible for free and reduced lunch, if you saw a sharp drop in income, and more.

“I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity for families who may be under the burdens of a post-COVID world, or financial strains,” Simmons said.

You can find a full list of participating providers, and links to the application right on the FCC website.

You can even call your provider and see what they offer.

“It’s a real good opportunity to help economically insure that families can continue on, and maybe even thrive, where they didn’t have that opportunity before,” Simmons said.

You can call the EBB application number at (833) 511-0311.