South Gibson Elementary students ‘slime’ principals for fundraiser

MEDINA, Tenn. — Thursday afternoon, students at South Gibson Elementary got some payback on their principals.

Principal Billy Carey and assistant principals Margaret Deloach and Kevin Painter all got covered in slime.

It was part of the students rewards for helping raise over $48,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in their school-wide fundraiser.

Students of all grades got to participate, and the teachers were more than happy to help as thanks for the students’ efforts.

A freshly slime covered principal offered their perspective.

“Oh my gosh. It was not cold, but it was, how do I say this? Slimey? Maybe?” Carey said.

Carey says some of their own students have gone to St. Jude, so the fundraising success hits close to home.