Tennessee father charged with murder in death of 2-week-old

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee father has been charged with murder, neglect and abuse in the blunt force trauma death of his 2-week-old daughter.

Nashville Police say 25-year-old Jonathon Lemons was taken into custody at a Kentucky hospital where he was awaiting the birth of another child.

He is accused of causing the death of his infant daughter in January 2020.

A medical examiner determined the baby girl died from a severe brain injury.

Lemons told detectives he didn’t cause the injury and that the child wasn’t involved in any accidents, but later claimed he tripped and dropped the girl.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

