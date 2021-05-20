Tennessee launches volunteer portal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is making it easier to find volunteers, or to volunteer yourself.

Volunteer Tennessee and first lady Maria Lee announced the launch of the Tennessee Serves Network on Thursday.

The network connects volunteers centers on a statewide level.

The state says this let organizations post volunteer opportunities, and will give volunteers the chance to find a place they are needed.

“Tennessee Serves was launched to engage Tennesseans in the everyday ways they can serve their neighbors and give back to their communities,” Lee said. “Today, on the second anniversary of Tennessee Serves, we are thrilled to partner with Volunteer Tennessee to officially unveil the Tennessee Serves Network and introduce a new way Tennesseans can locate available volunteer opportunities based on their passions and abilities.”

To find volunteer opportunities, or to post your own, visit tn.gov.

This portal can also be accessed through the MyTN app.