Warm, Mostly Sunny & Mild Weather to Last into the Middle of Next Week!

Thursday Evening Forecast for May 20th:

Mild and nice weather will continue tonight and last through the beginning of next week. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Friday and approach the lows 90s by Sunday into Monday next week. Mostly sunny conditions will stick around through the weekend and winds will also be calm this weekend. Showers and storms could return in the middle of next week. Catch your full weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with winds staying light out of the southeast. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 60s and rain showers are not expected.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected as we finish the work week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s. It will be a bit humid and overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds will stay out of the south typically between 5-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

This weekend will bring our first chance for 90° temperatures across West Tennessee in 2021. We usually see our first 90s around the end of May, or close to Memorial Day in Jackson. We have never seen a 100° in May, but we have seen some 90s before in April. We will have 4 chances from Saturday the 22nd to Tuesday the 25th to get it done.

It will be humid and the winds are expected to be light or calm as well so it will be hot and sticky. Be prepared for the heat if you are going to be working or planning to exercise outdoors this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat is expected to continue into next week with a chance of hitting the 90° again for Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks to remain sunny for the most part and some clouds could move back in during the second half of the day on Tuesday. Rain showers and thunderstorms could return in the middle of week and temperatures are likely to cool some as we head into the second half of the week as well.

