Bethel University announces creation of eSports team

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University is entering the eSports arena.

The university announced Thursday it will be adding an eSports team, joining 14 other Mid-South Conference schools in offering the program.

“We are excited about bringing one of the fastest growing sports in the nation to our campus. This adds more opportunities for young people to enjoy the Bethel collegiate experience,” said Director of Athletics Dale Kelley.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Brad Chappell says this will build teamwork, cooperation, and other valuable skills.

“Like other traditional sports, varsity eSports provide students with an avenue to build work ethic, teamwork, social skills, cooperation, authority, respect, responsibility, develop critical skills and gain valuable experiences,” Chappell said.

In a news release, Bethel says it is committed to providing 15 scholarships to students who qualify to compete.

The university says an arena for the team will be built in the Vera Low Center. That construction will begin in June.

Bethel says the team will begin competing at the varsity level in the fall.