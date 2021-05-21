Bo’s Extravaganza kicksoff three days of festivities in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Dukes of Hazzard fans are in for a treat this weekend at Bo’s Extravaganza.

Bo’s Extravaganza — a three day event — kicked off for their first day on Friday.

The event brings car shows, concerts and boat parades, ensuring attendees won’t be disappointed.

“Las Vegas, action-packed, edge-of-you-seat, exciting extravaganza,” said Keith Burns, a performer from Trick Pony.

Fans of “The Dukes of Hazzard” will have the opportunity to see John Schneider, the original Bo Duke. Schneider says the event has a little bit of everything.

“We have local food, we have local vendors, we have celebrities, we have a car show, we have a movie, a dirt track race. It’s just an extravaganza,” Schneider said.

The kickoff to the festival was held at the Birdsong Drive-in Theater in Camden.

There was live music performances by Burns himself, Cody McCarver, and Clayton Q. There was also a showing of Schneider’s new movie “Stand on It,” a tribute to the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies.

The event also included an appearance from professional bull rider Cody Nance.

McCarver says Bo’s Extravaganza started in Louisiana and grew from there.

“We started this in Holden, Louisiana. John Schneider and his wife, Alisha, and I’ve sang at it, and of course now we have taken Bo’s on the road. This is an opportunity to give back to the small town,” McCarver said.

Burns says this event is always something he looks forward to.

“It’s a party, and it’s an all weekend long deal. It has so many things to do. Anytime I get to do a live show, I’m in,” Burns said.

Schneider says the goal for the show is to bring the community together.

“We’re hoping that people will come out,” Schneider said. “And they can not only have a great time — but I think everybody is tired of staying home — to have a wonderful time and fall back in love with the community that they are from.”

On Sunday, they will have a boat parade at Birdsong Marina in Camden that starts at 2 p.m.

For tickets and list of the day’s schedule, click here.