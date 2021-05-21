Educator of the Week: Joy Raines

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Joy Raines is a kindergarten teacher at Huntingdon Primary School in Carroll County.

She taught second grade for 16 years before switching to kindergarten. She has now been teaching kindergarten for four years.

“We get to have so much fun in kindergarten. We get to sing constantly, and we get to make crafts,” Raines said.

Raines said she did not originally want to follow in her family’s tradition of teaching.

“Well to be honest, in the beginning I said I was not going to be a teacher. I thought, you know, this is something I’m not going to do, and then of course here I am. I think that’s just the path that God led me down,” Raines said.

Raines says that teaching is a career path that goes back for many years in her family. Her mom, sister, and even her grandparents were teachers.

“My mom is a retired teacher. She taught for 39 years, and she actually taught in this classroom when I was in kindergarten,” Raines said.

But after 20 years, Raines has picked up a thing or two. She said if she could tell her past self something, it would be to enjoy it.

“Relax and enjoy teaching. Don’t let the academics and all the responsibilities get you down because there are a lot,” Raines said.

Raines is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.