Elks Lodge celebrates 130 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization celebrated decades of service.

Members of Elks Lodge #192 celebrated 130 years of service to the community with a ribbon cutting.

The lodge is one of the oldest organizations in West Tennessee. It’s a benevolent organization that helps those who are less fortunate, helps out with fundraising, and much more.

Members of the lodge say they are thankful for longevity in the community.

“We’re glad to be in the Jackson-Madison County area for 130 years and still going strong. And again, we’re always looking for new members, and we’d like to bring some more people in so we can do more in our communities,” said Lori Nally, secretary for the Elks Lodge.

The celebration doesn’t stop at the ribbon cutting.

They will also have a dinner Saturday evening, and as well as other festivities this weekend.