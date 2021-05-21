Fire, police officials investigating fire at Goldline Gas Station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fire at the Goldline Gas Station on Old Hickory Boulevard is under investigation by the Jackson Fire and Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, the fire department responded to the gas station and found the side of the building on fire.

This video shows the building on fire and fire officials working to put the it out.

Fire Marshal Lamar Childress says the fire started from an outside storage room, and when they arrived they found a man near the storage.

“Jackson police did take an individual in custody that was near the room at the time of the fire. We’re trying to determine if the fire was an intentional act or accidental fire at this time,” Childress said.

“At this time we’re trying to get in contact with the owner to get a consent to search, and after the consent to search is obtained we’ll process the scene to figure out the cause of the fire,” Childress said.

Childress says there was no one else inside the building at the time of the fire.

He says the investigation is on-going.

Stay up-to-date on the incident with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air.