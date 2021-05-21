Library to add Facebook portals to ‘Library of Things’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library and City of Jackson have applied for an AARP grant to help senior citizens stay connected with friends and family.

The Facebook portal is a tablet with a 10-inch screen, which would allow seniors age 65 and older to make video calls, display photos or listen to music, according to a news release.

Library director Dinah Harris says she hopes to add the Facebook portals to the Jackson-Madison County Library’s “Library of Things.”

“This is such a great way to connect our patrons age 65 and older with their families. The pandemic has definitely made us realize just how important and meaningful it is to stay connected to our loved ones,” Harris said.

Five Facebook portals will be loaned to local assisted living communities, and the remaining five will be available to be checked out from the library by patrons age 65 and older.

The portals will be paired with a Wi-Fi device to ensure an available Internet connection.