Mugshots : Madison County : 05/20/21 – 05/21/21 May 21, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Michael Stone Michael Stone: Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Alantae Peterson Alantae Peterson: Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Andrew Calhoun Andrew Calhoun: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Ashley Grady Ashley Grady: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Deandre Dickerson Deandre Dickerson: Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Dernaric Bates Dernaric Bates: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Enrico Pugh Enrico Pugh: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Justin Springfield Justin Springfield: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Lauren Johnson Lauren Johnson: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Maurico Woods Maurico Woods: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Teresa Hehrer Teresa Hehrer: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/21/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.