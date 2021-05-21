Mugshots : Madison County : 05/20/21 – 05/21/21

1/11 Michael Stone Michael Stone: Hold for investigation

2/11 Alantae Peterson Alantae Peterson: Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

3/11 Andrew Calhoun Andrew Calhoun: Failure to appear

4/11 Ashley Grady Ashley Grady: Violation of community corrections

5/11 Deandre Dickerson Deandre Dickerson: Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest



6/11 Dernaric Bates Dernaric Bates: Violation of community corrections

7/11 Enrico Pugh Enrico Pugh: Theft of property under $1,000

8/11 Justin Springfield Justin Springfield: Failure to appear

9/11 Lauren Johnson Lauren Johnson: Driving under the influence

10/11 Maurico Woods Maurico Woods: Violation of community corrections



11/11 Teresa Hehrer Teresa Hehrer: Simple domestic assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/21/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.