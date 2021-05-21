Nice All Weekend Long, Rain Chances Return Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

NOAA predicts another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. We are likely to see around 13-20 names storms, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes, and 3 to 5 of those hurricanes could strengthen into major hurricane status (CAT 3 or higher).

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1st and lasts through November 30th. Here is a look at the possible names for this seasons upcoming storms.

Friday Evening Forecast for May 21st:

Partly cloudy skies will linger tonight and into the day on Saturday. We should see plenty of sunshine at times with highs in the upper 80s across West Tennessee by the afternoon. More sunshine and highs near 90° are expected for Sunday and Monday and calm winds are likely most of the weekend. Catch your hour by hour breakdown of your weekend forecast and more on rain and storm chances returning next week coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with winds staying light out of the southeast. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 60s and rain showers are not expected.

THE WEEKEND:

This weekend will bring our first chance for 90° temperatures across West Tennessee in 2021. We usually see our first 90s around the end of May, or close to Memorial Day in Jackson. We have never seen a 100° in May, but we have seen some 90s before in April. We will have 4 chances from Saturday the 22nd to Tuesday the 25th to get it done.

It will be humid and the winds are expected to be light or calm as well so it will be hot and sticky. Be prepared for the heat if you are going to be working or planning to exercise outdoors this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat is expected to continue into next week with a chance of hitting the 90° again for Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks to remain sunny for the most part and some clouds could move back in during the second half of the day on Tuesday. Rain showers and thunderstorms could return in the middle of week and temperatures are likely to cool some as we head into the second half of the week as well.

