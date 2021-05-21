Savannah park hosts movie night

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Family and friends gather for a unique night at the movies.

The Tennessee Street Park hosted an outdoor movie night this evening. They showed “The Croods: New Age.”

Park officials say not only locals, but people come from out of town to see the movies. They even offered free popcorn.

Park officials also say they wanted to reach out to the community to enjoy a relaxing night.

If you missed the movie night, don’t worry. The park is hosting one in June, one in July, and one in October.