School year comes to end for Weakley County students

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Weakley County Schools are celebrating a big accomplishment, especially during a pandemic.

“Every day, we have been in school, face to face, with our students,” said communications director Karen Campbell.

So Friday, on the last day of school, administrators congratulated all of the teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers who have made it happen.

“We’re so excited about it, and we feel like the modeling of teachers who are doing that is something we want to celebrate,” Campbell said. “We celebrate you showing up, and giving us a chance to give you some great learning.”

But it hasn’t been easy. The district says at one point in December, over 400 people were out due to COVID.

By February, that number was fewer than 10.

“We had to get a lot of masks,” said Sharon School Principal Michelle Clements. “We had to social distance. We had to make sure our classrooms were separated enough, and that proves difficult if you’re doing something like band or choir.”

“We put in some very strict, strong plans at the beginning of the year. We stuck to those plans all year long, and it worked,” Principal Clements said.

She says that — along with strong cleaning and social distancing — are what kept them going.

“We really focused on that this year, and that’s been a big part that helped, and we will continue to do that in the future,” said Clements.

In total, 32 teachers and staff had perfect attendance, and over 50 had missed three or fewer days.

