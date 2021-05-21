UT Martin to host annual Memorial Day ceremony online

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is taking one of its annual events online.

In a news release, the university says it will host its annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony online.

The event will be livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube on Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m., according to the release. The university says it will be broadcast on WUTM FM 90.3 as well.

The release says this year’s keynote speaker will be Lt. Col. Rodric McClain, a UT Martin professor of military science.

Rep. David Kustoff will also be there to speak.