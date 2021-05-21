WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter Clint Eiland

Clint Eiland has served the West Tennessee community for more than two years as a journalist for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

This week, the WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” as Clint moves on to his next chapter.

A Florida native, Clint began reporting for West Tennessee in January 2019. Whether out on the field or at the news desk, he brought the latest news to the community with reverence and efficiency, going the extra mile to deliver the best and most accurate story possible.

He will be missed dearly and we wish him the best of luck!

Read Clint’s full goodbye post via Facebook below:

Today is my last day at WBBJ. Back when I started in January 2019, I wasn’t completely sure what to expect. Now, almost 2.5 years later, I have grown as a person and as a professional in ways I could never have imagined. Many of you are well aware, but just in case you aren’t: My family has been in West Tennessee for a loooong time (partial to the McKenzie Rebels, by the way), and being here made me realize it is truly a second home. Growing up, I didn’t appreciate everything West Tennessee had to offer. After the last 2.5 years, I do now. Much of that is thanks to our viewers. We truly, absolutely appreciate the comments and interaction you have with us, and we love getting to know your stories. I’ve met some outstanding people and covered everything you can think of. The good, the bad, and everything in between. A huge thank you goes out to all the law enforcement, all the organization leaders, all the witnesses/neighbors/overly curious bystanders that helped make my job easy. A final thank you to all my family for supporting me, and making sure that if I ever needed anything, you were right there. I’ll still be close by and always willing to make the drive down Highway 70! (Just kidding, I’ll take the Milan way). I wish I could speak more about what’s next. But there’s a few options I’m weighing and I don’t want to get ahead of my skis. Just know that I will be taking a step back from broadcast news for a bit. I won’t be active on Twitter and Facebook for at least a few weeks either. If you want to reach out, don’t hesitate to send a message to this page, and I will get back to you in the near future.

