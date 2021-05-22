4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,458 total

The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 22.

That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,458.

The newest confirmed cases range in age from 19-years-old to 60-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized with COVID-19. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,802 (59.4%)

38301: 3,407 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 235 (2%)

38392: 86 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,103 (27.1%)

White: 5,019 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 269 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 212 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,800 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,408 (55.9%)

Male: 4,992 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,145 (97.3%)

Not recovered: 17 (0.1%)

Better: 32 (0.3%)

Unknown: 31 (0.3%)

Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,314 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,956 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,669 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,645 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,666 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,322 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)

80+: 468 (4.1%)

Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.