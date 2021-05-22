Additional information on live streamings of North Side and Liberty Technology Magnet High School’s 2021 graduations

On Saturday May 22, both North Side High School and Liberty Technology Magnet School held their 2021 graduation ceremonies at Oman Arena.

Tickets were limited due to the pandemic, however the replays are available to watch.

To watch the replays of both North Side High School and Liberty Technology Magnet School’s live streamed graduation ceremonies, visit the JMCSS YouTube channel and search for the school by name.

You can also visit this link to watch the replay of North Side High School’s 2021 graduation https://youtu.be/ss-vO4WD1PE.

No tickets or subscriptions are required to view the live streamed events.