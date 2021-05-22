CMA board limits Morgan Wallen’s award eligibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards, but not the show’s top prize.

The decision continues the fallout for one of the genre’s biggest stars who apologized after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in February.

The CMA’s board of directors voted that Wallen won’t be eligible for individual artist awards, such as entertainer of the year.

He can be nominated for awards recognizing an artistic work, such as album, song or single of the year.

Wallen has six nominations at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards but was not invited to attend.

Other awards shows, such as the ACMs and CMT Music Awards, have disqualified him entirely.