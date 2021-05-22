Jackson gallery hosts pop-up art shop

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson art gallery is putting local artists on display.

The Art in the Village Gallery in Jackson set up a pop-up art shop Saturday.

Local artists could display and sell their work.

There were also areas for people to try their hand in creating a masterpiece of their own.

Art pop-up shop volunteer, Amy Gilbert says her teacher taught her an important lesson about art, and now she has fallen in love with it.

“She said one good thing about art is if you mess up, you can just start over. And now I enjoy art. I look forward to art time with Ms. Tommy. It’s relaxing. It’s like it takes you to another place, a peaceful place,” Gilbert said.

The art pop-up shops have been reduced tremendously since the pandemic.

But Art in the Village founders say they hope to build it back up again.