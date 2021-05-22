Pet of the Week: Vincent

This week’s Pet of the Week is Vincent!

This handsome guy is a bundle of sweetness and energy.

He and his siblings were born into the rescue and arrived at around 5-months-old.

Vincent is working on his house and kennel training.

Vincent is up to date on all of his shots. He is micro-chipped and neutered.

He gets along well with other dogs and would love to be in a family with children or other fur friends.

If you are interested in Vincent please call STAT at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website savingtheanimalstogether.org and fill out an application.

Information can also be found on the Saving the Animals Together Facebook page.

Vincent can’t wait to meet you!