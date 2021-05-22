Pet of the Week: Vincent

Diamond Williams

This week’s Pet of the Week is Vincent!

This handsome guy is a bundle of sweetness and energy.

He and his siblings were born into the rescue and arrived at around 5-months-old.

Vincent is working on his house and kennel training.

Vincent is up to date on all of his shots. He is micro-chipped and neutered.

He gets along well with other dogs and would love to be in a family with children or other fur friends.

If you are interested in Vincent please call STAT at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website savingtheanimalstogether.org and fill out an application.

Information can also be found on the Saving the Animals Together Facebook page.

Vincent can’t wait to meet you!

Categories: Seen On 7
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts