Popular event returns to Gibson County

MILAN, Tenn. — A popular Gibson County farmers market is back open.

Many in the Milan community came out to enjoy the Milan Farmers’ Market.

People shopped with different local vendors who are selling a variety of items.

The Milan Farmers’ Market manager, Seth Lee tells us all the new things the market has to offer.

“We’ve also started a ‘Power of Produce Club’, it’s our kids pop club, where every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., kids can come down and try a new activity. Like today we’re going to be planting some starter plants, some watermelon,” Lee said.

The Milan Farmers’ Market is open Monday through Friday from nine in the morning til one in the afternoon.