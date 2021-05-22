Summer-like Conditions Continue in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 5:00 p.m. – Saturday, May 22

TODAY:

A high pressure is remaining over West Tennessee. This is bringing some light winds and lots of sunshine to the region. A few higher clouds remain in the atmosphere but skies remain mostly to partly sunny. Highs reached into the mid to upper 80’s for the region. Temperatures are still remaining above average. Average temperatures this time of year are 80 for a high and 60 for a low. Humidity remained moderate – around 50% most of the day. Into the evening, clouds should thicken up. This could lead to partly cloudy skies overnight and a low of 63.

TOMORROW:

With the high pressure still intact, the above average warming trend continues. upper 80’s is expected for a high today with a low of 65. Clouds will clear a little, giving some mostly sunny skies. They should start returning towards the afternoon with partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will remain calm and variable into Monday evening. Into Monday, highs will reach upper 80’s to lower 90’s with partly cloudy skies continuing. Sunshine will still be readily available. And if you’re worried about you trashcan, you shouldn’t have any problems for the next few days.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunny skies and 90’s temperatures are expected on Tuesday as more clouds start to move in overnight. Partly cloudy skies and upper 80 degree temperatures expected Wednesday. 90 degree temperatures return Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain that evening. Scattered showers should remain very light and lasting into Friday. Temperatures will sightly drop into the mid to upper 80’s Friday. They will continue dropping into the lower to mid 80’s on Saturday with possible thunderstorms expected on Saturday. Overall, under 0.25″ of rain expected this coming week.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WxShaley

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com