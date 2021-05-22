Tennessee man charged with killing 2 in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man who told police he had been smoking marijuana because he was upset NBA star Kobe Bryant had died has been charged with killing two Mississippi residents in a car crash.

Shelby County prosecutors say Charles Robert Jones has been indicted on charges including vehicular homicide involving intoxication, DUI and reckless driving.

Investigators said Jones was speeding when he ignored a red light at a Memphis intersection, crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a vehicle on Jan. 26, 2020.

Two people from north Mississippi were killed.