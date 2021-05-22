Warmer And More Humid Weather Ahead

Weather Update: Saturday, May 22–

Good Morning West Tennessee. High pressure continues to build over the area and the ridge will continue pushing further to our west keeping us dry by allowing it to warm into Summer like weather ahead. We started the morning off fairly comfortable with temps in the low 60’s to start. Skies remained partly cloudy this morning and will likely continue to feature clouds at times between plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Expect a high around 87 today with light southeast breezes 3 to 10 mph. Getting a little more humid each day with highs around 90 by tomorrow.



We’ll continue to have dry and warmer weather through the weekend with much more sunshine for Sunday as well. Dewpoints will climb from the lower 60’s today to the middle 60’s tomorrow making it feel like around 92-94 by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll certainly notice the slightly more humid weather ahead.

We’ll stay rain free and warm, around 90 degrees through Tuesday. The ridge that has been in place a while is expected to slowly weaken mid week giving way to periods of isolated scattered Summer like pop up storms by late Wednesday. It looks now like there will be around a 30-40 percent odds of getting a pop up storm in any point in the viewing area Wednesday through Friday of next week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80’s late next week as well so get ready for a long stretch of Summer like weather ahead. Also, check in the weather team for the latest in your weather both online and on-air. Have a great weekend!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

