Additional information on volunteer judging at Union University

Union University will host the National Invitational of Champions Tournament for Speech and Debate starting May 23 – May 29.

According to Vice President of Enrollment at Union University, Dan Griffin, anyone can be a judge and does not have to commit to the entire week.

“It’s just a two hour time commitment, one time. If you want to judge on Monday, if you’ve got some free time Tuesday evening, whatever fits your schedule. There are literally times to judge from 8 a.m. to about 9 p.m.,” Griffin said.

If you are interested in volunteering to judge please visit the link below:

http://uu.edu/homeschool/debate/