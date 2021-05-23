Community raises money to help local family

Chester County, Tenn. — A local family affected by epilepsy asked the community for help by attending multiple events Saturday.

Two year old Anistyn Newsom started having seizures in January.

After EEG and MRI testing, they found she has a cortical displasia in her brain, causing her epilepsy.

They have recently been informed that a seizure response dog would be very beneficial to her health and safety.

They have already found and met an English Lab named Rogan that is trained to help. Unfortunately the service dogs are very expensive.

The family asked the community to help with the cost. And Saturday they hosted Anistyn’s Big Benefit.

There was an early morning 5k, an auction with live music, and a yard sale.

“Calls, texts, prayers! Its just been amazing,” said Anistyn’s mother, Katie Newsom.

