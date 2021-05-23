Groups unite to honor veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The VFW Post 6496 and the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition coordinated the placement of American flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day.

This morning veterans groups, civic groups, scouts, and others were all invited to participate in commemorating the men and women who died while in the military service of their country.

Participants gathered at Ridgecrest Cemetery at 9:00 a.M. for a brief ceremony honoring our military dead.

Following the program, the honor guard fired a 21-gun salute, and ended the program with double taps.

Groups then disbursed to place flags on veterans’ graves in Ridgecrest Cemetery or in the cemetery of their choosing.

“It’s just so important they are not forgotten,” said one participate.

On Tuesday, June 1, the flags will be retrieved by the groups which placed them.