Local family-owned food business expands cheese dip flavors

CHESTER CO. — A family-owned business in West Tennessee is growing its brand with a line of flavorful dips.

With ingredients created out of a families home in Paris decades ago, Knott’s Foods is bringing you all the fine flavors of cheese dip to your parties.

It’s a popular food product that everyone in West Tennessee loves to add at their events. What started in 1947 by Cedric and Mildred Knott as a sandwich company, Knott’s Food products is now expanding the legacy of its famous cheese dips.

“So they would go around the local markets and make sandwiches like cheese sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, and they would market it in the local markets for the factory workers to take their lunch break and they’ll buy the sandwiches,” Owner and CEO, Josh Knott said.

After more than 70 years Josh Knott is taking on his grandparents legacy by adding new products he says people will love, with their most famous dips being sold in stores like Walmart and other local grocery stores in West Tennessee.

“When we developed this dip line we came out with buffalo chicken dip first and it was an immediate hit. Actually, consumers wanted more than an 8 oz. they wanted a 12 oz., so they’ve already demanded a bigger packaging for that,” Knott said.

Knott says even though he wants each product to have a great taste, he hopes people will continue to buy the products they enjoy the most.

“At the end of the day basically what we wanted Knott’s Foods to be about was not just producing another food product, but being something that customers are always looking forward to the next bite. That they would take the next step and say, that’s not only a great product with great ingredients but we can’t wait til the next time we buy it,” Knott said.

For more information on Knott’s Foods Dips click here.